Van der Vaart: Ozil arrival won't affect me

The Dutchman was faced with a similar situation last summer, after Real brought in Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Xabi Alonso, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all linked with moves for the midfielder.

Former Madrid boss Manuel Pellegrini even chose not to assign Van der Vaart a squad number for the new season. However, although fellow countrymen Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder departed for pastures new, Van der Vaart vowed to stay and fight for his place.

Ozil is not the only midfielder to be recruited by Real this summer, with Sami Khedira, Angel di Maria, Pedro Leon and Sergio Canales also joining Jose Mourinho's side.

But Van der Vaart, who scored in Madrid's 1-1 draw against Standard Liege on Tuesday, has insisted that he has no desire to leave for the likes of Old Trafford, Anfield or White Hart Lane.

"For me there is no problem with Ozil arriving. I will fight for my place. The club has not spoken to me, but Mourinho always tells us that we all have opportunities," he said.

"Being at Madrid is very hard, especially now, with the arrival of a player of great quality. But I want to stay and I know I'm going to play a lot."

Having lost out on Ozil, Red Devils supremo Sir Alex Ferguson has been tipped to renew his interest in the Dutchman, with Owen Hargreaves continually plagued by injury problems and both Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs in the twilight years of their careers.

Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp is also thought to be tracking the former Ajax starlet, with the White Hart Lane boss having only brought in Brazilian Sandro so far this summer.

He is expected to be more active in the transfer market should Spurs defeat Young Boys next week and reach the group phase of the Champions League, guaranteeing the club a cash windfall of up to £30 million.

Tottenham needed goals from Sebastien Bassong and Roman Pavlyuchenko to keep their hopes of progression alive after falling 3-0 behind to the unfancied Swiss side.

