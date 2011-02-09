Van der Vaart: Spurs can take title

The Dutch star, who joined Spurs from Real Madrid last summer, told FourFourTwo that the club’s current squad has enough strength in depth to win the league.

Tottenham, who last won the top-flight in 1961, currently lie in fifth place, 10 points behind leaders Manchester United.

“The training and the manager has made a difference,” Van der Vaart said. “You have to believe in yourself. Belief is the biggest thing in football. If you believe you can win the Premier League, then for sure, maybe it’s going to happen.

“I think we [Tottenham] have the squad. Against Charlton in the FA Cup the second team played and they’re still good at playing. I think we’re one of the best teams in the Premier League.”

Van der Vaart also took time out to praise striker Peter Crouch, who was linked with a move away from White Hart Lane last month.

Despite scoring just two league goals this season Crouch has set-up nine, six of which have been scored by Van der Vaart.

“He’s fantastic. Peter is just a nice guy and also a great player. He’s a big guy, but he’s also got great skills.

“Playing behind a player like Peter is quite easy, you put the ball in the box, he heads it down and I’m always there.”

By Joe Whitbread