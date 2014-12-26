Van Dijk happy at Celtic, insists boss Deila

Van Dijk has been linked with a mid-season move away from Celtic Park, with Premier League sides Arsenal and Sunderland among those rumoured to be interested in the Dutchman.

But Deila insists that the 23-year-old centre-back is content with life at the Scottish Premiership champions.

"He's [Van Dijk] very happy," Deila said. "I have spoken with him and we are very happy to keep him as well. He's a top player.

"For me, Virgil's developing now and taking steps all the time which is very important. I am so happy to have him.

"He is enjoying his football, playing well. That's positive. He is such an important player for us.

"He's worth a lot of money but I am very calm. In my opinion he is a very good player now but he can be a world-class player.

"The next thing for him, even though he's just 23, is to become a leader in defence who controls things. He's starting to do that but there are still a lot things to work on."