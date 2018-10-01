Van Dijk not worried about Salah form

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk backed Mohamed Salah, insisting he was unworried about the forward's somewhat slow start to the season.

Salah is yet to hit top form, scoring three goals and assisting one in seven Premier League games.

While the Egypt international has endured a frustrating start, Van Dijk said only a bit of luck was missing for Salah.

"We are seven games in and Mo's working hard. He's still the same Mo, and he needs a bit of luck as well," the centre-back told UK newspapers.

"I'm not worried at all, and he should not be worried either. We do it all together, we'll always be there for him and he'll deliver as well.

"He had a tough game against Chelsea [in a 1-1 draw], but it's part of football."

While Salah is yet to get to his best, Daniel Sturridge has scored twice in just 24 minutes in the Premier League.

The Englishman came off the bench to score a stunning equaliser for Liverpool against Chelsea on Saturday.

Van Dijk said he never doubted Sturridge and he believes the forward is ready for an England recall.

"I don't think there should be any doubt [he's good enough]," he said. "But it's all about the manager [Gareth Southgate], he made the choices.

"But I know what he's capable of, how good he can be and when he's at his best, by playing against him and seeing him in training with the hard work that he puts in and the positivity that he brings as well.

"But it's the manager's choice and I hope for the best for him."