Van Gaal believes in title challenge

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal insists belief in his team's title chances will grow if they can win at Arsenal on Sunday.

Leading the Premier League by a point, Van Gaal's United have still been questioned after several largely unconvincing displays.

Van Gaal said the belief within his squad was high, but feels it will only grow with a victory over Arsene Wenger's men.

"I think you have to believe always in this and I think the balance in our selection is much better than last year and last year we had also the chance," he said.

"So I believe in that. The most important thing is not my belief but that the players are believing in that.

"If we win, for example, at Arsenal then the belief shall raise a lot I think."

Van Gaal's men have only suffered one league defeat this season, going down 2-1 to Swansea City in August.

The Dutchman denied there would be disappointment if United failed to win the title.

"You can never be disappointed when you have done everything to reach a certain level because, to be the champion, you need also the circumstances in your favour and that’s not always the case," Van Gaal said.

He added: "It's always dependant on what evaluation you make. I cannot say, in advance, it shall be my biggest disappointment because I shall always evaluate myself every day.

"Sometimes I have to say I could have done this better and sometimes I think the circumstances were so."