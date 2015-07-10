Van Gaal confirms Darmian medical

Louis van Gaal has confirmed Torino defender Matteo Darmian is due in England for a medical ahead of a move to Manchester United.

The full-back has been linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent days after impressing in Serie A, as well as for Italy.

Reports emerged on Friday suggesting the 25-year-old was on his way from Italy to complete the transfer, with Van Gaal later offering confirmation.

"I have read it in the papers [about Darmian], but it is true," he said at a press conference to unveil Memphis Depay. "[Is he on his way for a medical?] Yes."