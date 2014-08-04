Van Gaal to decide on squad after US tour

Van Gaal vowed to give every player a chance to prove their worth before adding to the arrivals of Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw ahead of United's Premier League opener against Swansea City on August 16.

The Dutchman has stuck to his word, utilising the entire 26-man travelling squad in the four consecutive wins against the Los Angeles Galaxy, Roma, Inter and Real Madrid in the USA.

Speaking in the lead up to Monday's International Champions Cup final against rivals Liverpool in Miami, Van Gaal said he was close to making a decision with Marouane Fellaini, Javier Hernandez, Shinji Kagawa and Wilfried Zaha facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

"I shall make judgements. After this tour I shall make judgements because I let all the players play and I know now more than before the tour," Van Gaal told reporters.

"But also it's a little bit soon to judge.

"But in football you have to judge because you have to give a chance to the player to make a transfer when I see that his prospects to play aren't so high.

"Then you have to say it. And you have to say it in advance.

"When it is August 31, it is too late. So I shall say to the players what I think after this tour. To them, but not to you."