Van Gaal hints at Man United future for Zaha

United defeated Roma 3-2 in Denver on Saturday in their opening fixture of the International Champions Cup.

Zaha is the only member of United's 26-man party to not have featured in wins over LA Galaxy and Rudi Garcia's men on their pre-season tour of the United States.

That has led to rumours Zaha could depart Old Trafford on a permanent basis after he spent time on loan at Cardiff City last season.

However, United manager Van Gaal stated that the 21-year-old's lack of playing time is due to an imbalance in his squad and that Zaha could feature against Inter on Tuesday.

"I have a lot of players who can play in the strikers' positions. I have already said that our selection is not in balance. I can put six strikers in," he said.

"So maybe next time I will put Zaha in because he is working hard. He is doing all the things I require or demand, so there is no problem."

Another youngster in United's squad, centre-back Chris Smalling, is enjoying life under Van Gaal and says the whole squad is desperate to make their mark under the Dutchman.

"We're trying to impress him whether that's in training or around the hotel," he said. "He's a man who commands a lot of respect and we give him that because of what he's done and what he's like.

"He's a man we can learn a lot from. It's down to the fine details, how we play the game, how we eat. He's got the whole overview."