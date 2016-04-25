Van Gaal: I've done the best I can with this squad

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes he has done the best he can with the players at his disposal, stressing he has been working with players who do not necessarily possess the qualities he needs.

United sit fifth in the Premier League table with four games to go and booked their ticket for the FA Cup final at the weekend by beating Everton 2-1.

But the Dutchman, whose position at the Old Trafford is the subject of widespread media speculation, believes United could have performed better this season had they had more quick and creative players and not been hit by injuries.

"I have said everything before. We need quick, creative players. I've said that, also in the transfer period," Van Gaal told reporters.

"That's a tricky remark of me because I have to manage players whose quality is not always what I want.

"But still we are here, still we are fighting for the fourth place, also we are in the final of the FA Cup.

"We have played in three competitions, I think we are the team who have played the most matches in this season. We've done it with a small group with 14 injuries.

"When everybody was fit, I tell it again, I have said it before. We were first in the league at that time. Then when we had 14 injuries, or the double injuries on the full-back positions, I could not solve that problem."