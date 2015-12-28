Van Gaal: I've no reason to resign

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal insists he has no reason to resign following what he considered a "dominant" display against Chelsea.

United's winless run was extended to eight games in all competitions as the champions held them to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Monday, though the hosts hit the woodwork twice through Anthony Martial and Juan Mata.

Pressure has been mounting on Van Gaal's position but the former Barcelona boss is adamant he will not walk away whilst his players can deliver the kind of display they managed against Chelsea.

"For me it's not an interesting subject because I cannot have any influence on that, I can only work on my players," he told BT Sport when asked about his future.

"You've seen they're fighting for me and have given a good performance. Even after this result the fans were applauding, so I can't say I'm very much concerned. You never know in football but I have full confidence in the board.

"When the players can give such a performance with this pressure then there is not any reason to resign. I shall not do that.

"I have a contract, it's not a question of staying, it's fulfilling my contract.

"It happens too much, it's not the first time [being written off]. My first year as a manager [with Ajax] was much tougher, they yelled every week against me. Then I won the UEFA Cup and it stopped.

"People are still applauding. Not everyone, but the most important thing is that the players can do what they've done today and the fans can be satisfied."