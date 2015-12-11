Van Gaal not expecting Giggs to join Swansea as Moyes ruled out

Louis van Gaal says there is no truth to rumours linking his assistant Ryan Giggs to Swansea City's managerial vacancy while another reported target David Moyes has ruled himself out of the running.

The Welsh club parted company with the former captain and manager Garry Monk on Wednesday after a run of just one win in 11 top-flight fixtures.

Giggs served under Moyes at Old Trafford before the Scot was replaced by Van Gaal, but the Dutchman says there is nothing in the rumours regarding Swansea's apparent interest to discuss the role with his number two.

"I never read the papers and think it is the truth," explained the United boss.

"When it is the truth, I think he will come to me."

Moyes was also among the reported frontrunners for the role along with former Swansea boss Brendan Rodgers, with the 52-year-old having been out of work since leaving Real Sociedad in November.

"I'm not interested in the job, I let that be known earlier in the week that it wasn't for me," Moyes told talkSPORT.

"When I was in Spain I was getting offered numerous jobs to come back to England and since I've lost my job I've had several offers to come back here as well as offers to go back abroad.

"I want to spend Christmas at home with the family if I can, but if the right job comes up that really excites me I'm ready to go.

"I'm looking for something that really excites me and gets me off my seat. I'm raring to go again.

"I don't need a rest or a break, but I want to make sure the job is the right one."