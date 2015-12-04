Van Gaal to quit Manchester United if he feels chemistry is gone

Louis van Gaal has revealed that he is ready to quit as Manchester United manager if he feels he no longer has a connection with his players.

The Dutchman has received significant criticism in recent months following United's underwhelming performances, even if they sit third in the Premier League table, just one point off the pace, and have qualification for the Champions League knockout stages in their own hands.

Van Gaal is confident that he still has the backing of the players, though, and has made it clear he would immediately throw in the towel if he felt that was no longer the case.

"The most important thing in my opinion is the chemistry between players and staff," he explained. "That chemistry is the most important thing and when I have the feeling that the chemistry is there, I will always work to my utmost best.

"But when I have a single feeling that it is not like that, I'm the first coach that quits and I have proved that already with my former clubs and former jobs.

"I don't think there is another coach who decides to quit himself because of the money aspect, but I am like that.

"It's fantastic that people are saying when I'm gone, 'Oh, he was very good, he gave structure and was the basis for other things'. But the most important thing for me as a trainer, coach and manager is the chemistry between me and my players and my board.

"It should be good and otherwise I would be gone."

United resume Premier League action at home against West Ham on Saturday, having been held at joint leaders Leicester City last time out.

Their Champions League pool campaign concludes with Tuesday's visit to Wolfsburg, who they will replace at the summit of Group B with a win.