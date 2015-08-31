Van Gaal: Romero not to blame

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal refused to blame Sergio Romero for Sunday's disappointing 2-1 loss at Swansea City.

Romero - continuing to deputising for wantaway David de Gea keeper - was questionable for both goals as Swansea came from behind to condemn United to their first defeat of the Premier League season.

After Juan Mata gave United an early second-half lead, Romero was beaten by Andre Ayew's header just past the hour-mark before reacting too slow as Bafetimbi Gomis tucked the ball underneath the Argentina international at his near post five minutes later.

Romero's performance sparked calls for United to sign a keeper before the transfer window shuts on September 1, should De Gea leave for Real Madrid as expected.

But when asked whether he was disappointed by Romero's display, Van Gaal said: "What I always say is that defending starts in front and not only in the last line. You can always analyse errors. But I don't think that is a good way.

"You have to see how the team is defending as a team and then I know what errors have been made.

"At the end, of course, the pressure for the last defender or goalkeeper is always higher.

"So I don't agree when you only say, or want to write, that the goalkeeper today was not so good. It is not like that."