Van Gaal steals show at United awards evening

Louis van Gaal provided the biggest talking point at Manchester United's annual awards evening, with an entertaining speech that prompted much amusement.

The United manager was given the opportunity to address those in attendance at Old Trafford on Tuesday for the presentation, during which David de Gea was named player of the year.

Van Gaal initially attracted attention by recalling a team meeting in which captain Wayne Rooney had set the target of a second-place finish.

Raising his voice and punching the air, Van Gaal roared: "I said 'yes - we go for it!'" - sparking loud cheers.

The Dutchman went on to suggest United are "very close" to becoming Premier League champions once again, before returning to the stage later in the evening for a somewhat bizarre second address.

"I want to say something. Pay attention to the manager," announced Van Gaal.

"Ryan Giggs said to me, and he is right, he is always right, but in this case particularly right … I have said to you that you are the best fans of the world, but I was tonight a little bit disappointed and I shall say why.

"I have seen a lady who plays the saxophone fantastically - give her big applause!"

Former United defender Gary Neville was among those present and tweeted: "I don't know if anyone is still up. But LVG is cracking me up here. Great entertainment!

"One of the best / funniest 20 mins I've ever had!"