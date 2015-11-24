Van Gaal wants a winger but won't be drawn on Robben

Louis van Gaal has again stressed Manchester United need to sign more wingers but has refused to discuss reported interest in Arjen Robben.

The Bayern Munich star was linked last week with a potential January move to Old Trafford for a fee close to £50million.

While Van Gaal has reiterated his desire for more speed and creativity in wide areas, he would not discuss the rumours of a reunion with the Netherlands star.

"When I answer the question you are writing 'open doors for Robben'. You will write things I didn't say," he said prior to United's Champions League clash at home to PSV on Wednesday.

"I need more balance in my selection," he added. "We want a fast winger. We need to be where I want us to be."

Van Gaal praised the performance of Memphis Depay in the 2-1 Premier League win away to Watford on Saturday, claiming the former PSV star enjoyed the freedom of a central role, but has challenged him to continue that standard.

"I think how we played was the same system as I played with the Dutch national team, and then he has more freedom and these players are so happy with that freedom they can excel and he showed that in the first half," he said.

"I always demand but not only for one match. I compare players and then what I think is fitting the best in our gameplan, they'll play."

United can secure their place in the last 16 of Europe's elite club competition with a victory over the Eredivisie title-holders but Van Gaal feels PSV are unlikely to be overawed when they step out onto the Old Trafford pitch.

"That's different for everybody. I know when I was a player that a full stadium was the highest inspiration, but some players have more pressure. It depends on the individual player," he said.

"I don't think it will influence PSV but it's a fantastic atmosphere in the Theatre of Dreams."

The former Bayern boss also rejected suggestions that United players could target PSV's Hector Moreno, after the defender's tackle in the reverse fixture broke Luke Shaw's leg.

"My players will not do that, I'm sure of that," he insisted. "I don't think that will be an issue but I've said already that it was not his purpose, it can happen in football. It's a resistance [contact] sport, it's not the first time."

Daley Blind featured in that defeat in Eindhoven but claimed United's performance was better than many suggested.

"We have to play with the ball quicker. I think we created our chances there, we didn't finish them. But I think we did not play badly," he added.

"Some games we didn't score but created a lot of chances. If you didn't see the game you may think it boring but I think we've played good football."