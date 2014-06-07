Van Gaal wary of Group B opponents Chile
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is wary of FIFA World Cup opponents Chile and has revealed he once tried to sign Arturo Vidal.
In a tough Group B, 2010 finalists Netherlands will face reigning champions Spain, Chile and Australia.
Van Gaal's side meet Chile in their final group-stage match on June 23, a game that could prove crucial to both sides' hopes of making the last 16.
Chile will be familiar with the surroundings in Brazil and can present the Dutch with a real test according to Van Gaal, who said he has been a long-time admirer of Vidal.
"They (Chile) have very dangerous players," Van Gaal said.
"For example I wanted always to buy (Arturo) Vidal. He was also a player of Bayer Leverkusen, at that time I wanted to buy him for Bayern Munich but he went to Juventus.
"So I like a lot of players and they are playing always an attacking, pressing style and I like that.
"It shall be very difficult for the Netherlands but we have confidence in the three games we have to play."
Netherlands open their World Cup campaign with a rematch of the 2010 final when they face Spain on June 13.
