Van Gaal: We still have a lot to fight for

Louis van Gaal insists Manchester United still have "a lot to fight for" as the Dutchman targets a top-three finish in the Premier League and FA Cup glory.

United are sixth in the table ahead of Sunday’s clash with Everton at Old Trafford, although they are only five points behind third-placed Arsenal with eight games remaining.

Van Gaal has seen his side win three of their last four league outings, including a 1-0 derby victory at Manchester City, before the international break.

The FA Cup is also a target, as United have a quarter-final replay against West Ham looming with the winners then moving on to face Everton in the last four.

Van Gaal told MUTV on Friday: "Still we are capable of being in the top three in the league at this moment and we believe in that, the players believe in that.

"We can also win the FA Cup, so we have a lot to fight for.

"I hope that we show it already in the first match [back against Everton] because that is the most important match as you have to continue what you have done against City."

United will use the league game against Everton to pay tribute to club legend Bobby Charlton, including renaming Old Trafford's South Stand after the 1968 European Cup winner.

Dutchman Van Gaal is delighted to see Charlton, someone he idolised when growing up, honoured in such an appropriate way.

"I had two idols in England, from watching the FA Cup finals. One of them was Jimmy Greaves and the other was Bobby Charlton, so I have known him already in my mind for a lot of years," he added.

"Now I have met him personally. He is such a kind, friendly man and his wife is also very nice and friendly.

"I am very proud that he should get such an honour [as his own stand] because not many clubs are doing that and I am very pleased for him."