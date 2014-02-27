Van Persie disappointed with 'lousy' campaign

Following United's 2-0 defeat to Olympiacos on Tuesday in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League last 16 tie, Van Persie criticised his team-mates for "occupying the spaces I want to play in".

The Dutch striker has now expressed further disappointment with his club's displays, which have seen them slip 15 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea and exit both domestic cup competitions prior to this week's European disappointment.

"We are lousy – in a lousy position in the league, out of the cups and this (Europe) looks a difficult one also," Van Perise is quoted as saying by The Sun.

"We are very disappointed. It's a tough season.

"Sometimes we play good but not always. And we are not lucky. That's no excuse, though. We need to turn it around.

"We are able to play in a high tempo with a massive power but in Greece it was all too slow.

"Olympiacos didn't create a lot either. The first goal was lucky, the second goal was a great one and for the rest of the game they didn't have any good chances."

Despite his clear annoyance at United's poor form, Van Persie has reiterated his backing for under-fire manager David Moyes, who is enduring a trying first season in charge after succeeding Alex Ferguson.

"He is new and needs time," Van Persie added. "He's working hard and so are we.

"It's easy to point at the manager but that's not who I am.

"We need to do it on the pitch."