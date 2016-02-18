Van Persie frustrated with Fenerbahce situation

Robin van Persie has voiced his frustration with his situation at Fenerbahce as he continues to struggle to live up to the high expectations at the Istanbul side.

The Netherlands international joined Fener from Manchester United at the start of the season, but has yet to win over head coach Vitor Pereira.

Van Persie has made just 11 starts in the league and although he did start in the 2-0 Europa League win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday, he was replaced by Fernandao in the 77th minute.

The 32-year-old has now admitted he is unhappy with the lack of faith shown in him and he is desperate to get more playing time as he looks to contribute more to the team.

"Fenerbahce paid a big transfer fee for me so I want to help the team," Van Persie told Fanatik.

"But I cannot contribute as much as I want when I am taken off each game. I cannot be efficient like this.

"We have to find a solution for this situation."

Van Persie has scored 14 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce.