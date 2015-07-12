Van Persie heading to Istanbul ahead of Fener move

Manchester United striker Robin van Persie is travelling to Istanbul as he closes in on a move to Fenerbahce.

Turkish Super Lig side Fener confirmed earlier this week that talks had begun with United over a deal for Van Persie.

On Sunday, Fener posted an update on Twitter stating that Van Persie was flying to Turkey, accompanied by a picture of the Netherlands international - in front of a plane - wearing a club scarf.

Van Persie moved to Old Trafford from Premier League rivals Arsenal ahead of the 2012-13 season and helped fire United to the title.

However, he endured an injury-hit campaign last term and managed just 10 goals in the Premier League.

Manager Louis van Gaal is thought to be keen on reshaping his forward line, and United have already captured Memphis Depay from PSV.

Fener have already raided United once this transfer window to bring winger Nani to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.