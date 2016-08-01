Van 't Schip tight-lipped on Cahill talk

Melbourne City coach John van 't Schip remains tight-lipped on rumours linking Tim Cahill with the A-League club, but insisted "who wouldn't" want to sign the Socceroo great.

Cahill has been heavily linked with a move to City, after years of speculation surrounding him and a stint in Australia's top-tier competition.

The 36-year-old is a free agent after departing Chinese Super League club Hangzhou Greentown in July, paving the way for a return to Australia.

While Van 't Schip did not want to discuss the Cahill rumours in detail, he did go on to praise Australia's all-time goalscorer.

“Listen, I can't comment [on Cahill to City]," van ’t Schip said, ahead of the side's FFA Cup round of 32 clash with Floreat Athena.

"We all know there has been speculation and so long as it's speculation we don't give any comment.

"We all know Timmy's qualities on and off the pitch and he's a great football player. But there's no more than I can say on that."

He added: "Who wouldn't like to have him in his team? He still proves himself on the field time and time again.

"Look at what he's still achieving at the moment - and still with the Socceroos - it speaks for itself."

Van 't Schip also spoke about star striker Bruno Fornaroli, who broke numerous A-League scoring records last season, and said he will sign a new marquee deal at the club.

"Bruno's here and we're happy he's back," the Dutchman said. "We're definitely going to sign him up as a marquee player."