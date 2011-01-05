Van Wolfswinkel eyes move to England

The 21-year-old striker - who has been dubbed the next Marco van Basten in his homeland - is believed to have attracted the attention of both the Reds and Spurs, as well as tentative interest from Arsenal, Newcastle and Italian outfit Napoli, although the Dutch side have yet to receive a formal offer.

And with Van Wolfswinkel eager to move to England during the January transfer window, it seems a move to either Anfield or White Hart Lane could be on the cards once the newly-capped Dutch international has recovered from a shoulder injury, which was ironically picked up against Liverpool in a Europa League clash at Anfield last month.

"He is eager to move and he finds Tottenham and Liverpool both very interesting opportunities," Laros told Sport.co.uk.

"In the game against Liverpool he got injured, and he is still a couple of weeks off being fully fit, but everything has gone well.

"I cannot say at the moment if it is serious interest, an enquiry, or just rumours. We are waiting for calls from both clubs, as we need an official offer from Liverpool or Spurs to proceed.

"At this moment it is unlikely Ricky will move because I have not received a concrete offer from either Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool."

Van Wolfswinkel is regarded as one of Europe's hottest prospects, after bagging 17 goals in 24 appearances for Utrecht so far this season. He made his senior Holland debut in a friendly against Ukraine last August.

With Spurs boss Harry Redknapp reportedly eyeing Ajax's Luis Suarez and Newcastle's Andy Carroll this month, it seems Liverpool could be in pole position, after tracking the £8 million-rated Dutch starlet in the summer.

By James Martini