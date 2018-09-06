Varane unfazed by Ballon d'Or despite 'exceptional' season

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane insisted he was unfazed about who wins the Ballon d'Or, although he labelled his last season "exceptional".

Varane is among the contenders for the award after a fine campaign during which he won a third consecutive Champions League with Madrid and the World Cup with France.

But the 25-year-old said his focus was on team success, despite his own fine campaign in 2017-18.

"I'm glad you told me about it, but it's not a topic of debate within the group," Varane told a news conference ahead of France's Nations League meeting with Germany.

"It's an individual reward. We play a collective sport. It showcases the work done, but it's a personal one.

"It's not an objective and if I don't win it, it won't be a disappointment. It's true that last season was exceptional. It will be difficult to do better, unless I put in 40 goals.

"Other players are less mentioned but have been very successful, like [N'Golo] Kane or [Paul] Pogba."

Either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi have won the Ballon d'Or the past 10 years.