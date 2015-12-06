Vardy and Mahrez should stay at Leicester - Albrighton

Marc Albrighton believes that red-hot Leicester City duo Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez should remain at the King Power Stadium, rather than look to make moves elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Claudio Ranieri's side moved back to the top of the Premier League as Mahrez's hat-trick helped demolish Swansea City 3-0, though Vardy's record-breaking Premier League scoring run came to an end.

Mahrez moved joint-second in the Premier League scoring charts, alongside Everton striker Romelu Lukaku on 10 goals with his treble.

But Albrighton, another player to flourish under Ranieri this term, insists that the duo are at the best place for them at this moment in time – despite speculation linking them with moves away from the club.

"There will always be speculation, but we're not worried. They both know what they bring to this club and how loved they are here," the former Aston Villa winger told Sky Sports.

"I don't think it would do them any good to go anywhere at the minute. We're top of the league, so why would they want to leave? The way the season's going it's wide open.

"Jamie and Riyad have been brilliant for us this season and who knows where we would be without their goals and creativity.

"If they can continue doing it that could play a massive part in what we do this season."