Vardy doubtful to face Spain, Rooney rested

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is an injury doubt for England's international friendly against Spain on Friday.

Vardy has been in sensational form in the Premier League this season with 12 league goals, scoring in his last nine games.

The 28-year-old sustained an injury in Saturday's win over Watford, however, and is unlikely to start in Alicante.

"We don't have a clean bill of health unfortunately," said England boss Roy Hodgson. "Jamie Vardy is struggling with a knock he picked up on Saturday.

"We are monitoring it and working on it, but it is unlikely he will play tomorrow.

"I hope Jamie recovers and he can play in the second game against France."

Wayne Rooney will definitely be missing for the Spain game, but his absence is a tactical one from Hodgson as he looks at his attacking options.

He added: "We are going to use the two games to look at combinations of players playing together. It will be good to see how various combinations are developing.

"At the front we have Wayne and Jamie Vardy, Harry [Kane] and Ross Barkley. We will make changes.

"Wayne is the captain in our team, but he won't start the game [against Spain]."