Vardy loses red card appeal and must serve three-match ban

Jamie Vardy will serve a three-match suspension after the Leicester City striker lost his appeal against a red card received in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Stoke City.

The England forward was controversially dismissed by Craig Dawson after 28 minutes of the contest at the bet365 Stadium for a challenge on Mame Biram Diouf.

The Foxes launched an appeal with the Football Association (FA) and hoped to have Vardy available over the Christmas period.

However, his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected in a hearing on Tuesday.

An FA statement read: "Jamie Vardy will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was rejected, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The Leicester City striker was sent off for serious foul play during the game at Stoke City on Saturday 17 December 2016."

Vardy will now miss the Premier League fixtures against Everton, West Ham and Middlesbrough as the champions - who are 15th - aim to move away from the relegation zone.

After the match, the two opposing managers were at odds over Pawson's decision, with Stoke boss Mark Hughes claiming it was a "clear" red card.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, though, felt that it was an incorrect decision.

The Foxes fell behind 2-0 in the game, but fought back through late goals from Leonardo Ulloa and Daniel Amartey.