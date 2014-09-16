Vargas wants 'long-term' Premier League stay

The Chilean - on loan from Serie A club Napoli until the end of the season - made his debut as a second-half substitute as Harry Redknapp's men suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday.

Despite the result at Old Trafford, Vargas says he was able to take the positives from the encounter as he continues to settle into his new surroundings.

"Obviously I'm saddened by the result for myself and for the team," he told the club's official website. "On the pitch I felt fine but we have to keep working and I have to get to know my team-mates better.

"We are a good team and we just need to keep on working.

"My job is to score goals. I've not played a lot of football over the past few weeks but hopefully I can get my first goal soon."

And Vargas revealed he had a very good first impression of English football, hinting at a desire to make his temporary deal more permanent.

"I have played in Spain and Italy and it was a great experience," he added. "This style of football suits me better and I have to just keep working hard so that I can stay long term."

Vargas scored 69 seconds into QPR Under-21s' 2-1 win over Millwall on Monday, but was replaced before half-time after suffering a cut to the head, requiring four stitches.