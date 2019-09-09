Tottenham send scouts to watch Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi – but they could face competition from Italy
Tottenham Hotspur sent representatives to watch Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi in action for Kosovo over the weekend, say reports.
Turkish outlet Sabah claims that the 25-year-old has attracted interest from the Premier League side after starting the 2019/20 campaign in good form.
Tottenham weren’t alone in tracking the striker’s progress, though, as Lazio, Fiorentina and Napoli also sent scouts to watch Muriqi score during Kosovo’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.
It was his second goal of the international break, after also hitting the target in a 3-2 win away to Bulgaria on Friday.
However, the report warns that Fenerbahce are unlikely to let the striker go without a fight in January and will hold out for a large bid.
Muriqi only arrived at the Istanbul giants this summer from Caykur Rizespor for €3.5 million but has settled quickly by scoring twice in the opening three Super Lig games of the season.
