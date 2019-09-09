Tottenham send scouts to watch Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi – but they could face competition from Italy

Turkish outlet Sabah claims that the 25-year-old has attracted interest from the Premier League side after starting the 2019/20 campaign in good form.

Tottenham weren’t alone in tracking the striker’s progress, though, as Lazio, Fiorentina and Napoli also sent scouts to watch Muriqi score during Kosovo’s 2-1 win over the Czech Republic.

It was his second goal of the international break, after also hitting the target in a 3-2 win away to Bulgaria on Friday.

However, the report warns that Fenerbahce are unlikely to let the striker go without a fight in January and will hold out for a large bid.

Muriqi only arrived at the Istanbul giants this summer from Caykur Rizespor for €3.5 million but has settled quickly by scoring twice in the opening three Super Lig games of the season.

