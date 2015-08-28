Veloso back for Portugal

Dynamo Kiev midfielder Miguel Veloso has earned a Portugal recall for September's internationals against France and Albania.

Veloso last played for his nation in a 1-0 loss to Albania in a Euro 2016 qualifier in September 2014.

But the 29-year-old returns for Portugal ahead of a friendly with France on September 4 and another qualifier against Albania three days later.

Monaco midfielder Joao Moutinho has been included despite battling an ankle injury that has him in doubt.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the squad, who sit top of Group I in qualifying on 12 points - clear of Denmark and Albania (both 10 points).

Real Madrid defender Pepe is also back after missing matches in June.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Beto (Sevilla), Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Fenerbahce), Ricardo Carvalho (Monaco), Cedric (Southampton), Eliseu (Benfica), Jose Fonte (Southampton), Raphael Guerreiro (Lorient), Pepe (Real Madrid), Vieirinha (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Andre Andre (Porto), Danilo (Porto), Joao Mario (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Bernardo Silva (Monaco), Miguel Veloso (Dynamo Kiev)

Forwards: Danny (Zenit), Eder (Swansea City), Nani (Fenerbahce), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas), Varela (Parma)