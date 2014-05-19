Venezuela Primera: Zamora 4 Mineros 1

Noel Sanvicente's Zamora were 4-1 winners over Mineros in the opening leg of the Serie Final at the Estadio Rafael Agustin Tovar.

Pedro Ramirez, Julian Falcon and John Murillo were all on the scoresheet, while Rafael Acosta netted an own goal as Zamora put one hand on the trophy yet again, having defeated Deportivo Anzoategui in last season's decider.

The victory also extended their home winning streak in the league to 30 games.

Zamora have not tasted defeat on home soil in domestic competition since October 2012, when they lost 2-0 to Llaneros de Guanare.

The defending champions went into the first leg in the midst of a seven-game unbeaten run and they maintained that good form early on Sunday.

Zamora found themselves two goals to the good inside the opening five minutes courtesy of goals from Ramirez and Falcon.

Mineros pulled a goal back through Julian Hurtado in the 33th minute to halt the home side's momentum heading into the break.

But that was as good as it got for Mineros after Acosta sent the ball past his own goalkeeper just eight minutes into the second half.

The rout was completed 14 minutes later when Murillo netted his third goal in four games, snapping Mineros' 10-game unbeaten streak in the process.

The return leg is at the Centro Total de Entretenimiento Cachamay on Saturday.