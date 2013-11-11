Venezuela Wrap: Carabobo jump to the top

Juan Guerra opened the scoring for Carabobo in the 29th minute before Pablo Olivera doubled the advantage on 40 minutes.

The third goal was scored in the 59th minute through Omar Perdomo with Yaracuyanos' Rafael Rodriguez securing a consolation goal on 71 minutes.

Carabobo were in third place at the start of the round but profited from Caracas' 2-2 draw with Deportivo Petare and Deportivo Anzoategui's 4-3 loss at Mineros de Guayana.

Caracas went behind in the 25th minute after Armando Maita found the net before second-half strikes to Roberto Tucker and Rubert Quijada secured a lead.

But Maita popped up on 83 minutes to equalise for Deportivo Petare and deny Caracas the chance to lead the division.

Anzoategui led twice 1-0 and 2-1 in the first-half but were shocked by Mineros striker Ricardo Blanco scoring a hat-trick in nine minutes - with the first coming on the stroke of half-time.

Edwin Aguiliar pulled a goal back for Anzoategui in the 83rd minute but they could not find an equaliser.

It is tight at the top of the division with Carabobo (27 points) leading Caracas, Mineros and Anzoategui, who are all on 26 points.

In other matches, Tucanes won 2-1 at Aragua, Zulia thumped Deportivo Lara 4-1 and there was a goalless draw between Deportivo La Guaira and Atletico Venezuela.

Estudiantes de Merida drew 3-3 with Atletico El Vigia, Llaneros de Guanare finished 1-1 with Deportivo Tachira and it was 0-0 between Trujillanos and Zamora.