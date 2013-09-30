Trending

Venezuela Wrap: Caracas drop points as pack close

By

Caracas are under pressure atop the Venezuela Primera Division after they drew, while several of their rivals won.

Eduardo Sarago's men were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Estudiantes de Merida and only hold top spot on goal difference.

Yorwin Lobo gave the visitors a 17th-minute lead and Caracas earned a point thanks to Javier Guillen's second-half own goal.

Deportivo Anzoategui drew level on points with the league leaders thanks to a 2-0 win over Deportivo Tachira.

Edwin Aguilar and Robert Hernandez scored in the first half of the win.

Carabobo and Zamora remain just a point behind the top two after securing contrasting victories.

Pablo Olivera scored a brace to help Carabobo to a 4-0 thrashing of Mineros de Guayana and Zamora survived a late scare to overcome Aragua 3-2.

Juan Garcia helped Tucanes to a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Lara and Darwin Gomez scored the winner in Atletico El Vigia's 3-2 win over Yaracuyanos.

There were also three scoreless draws on the weekend.

Atletico Venezuela and Deportivo Petare played out a 0-0 draw, Zulia and Deportivo La Guaira earned a point each and Llaneros de Guanare's clash with Trujillanos ended goalless.