Venezuela Wrap: Caracas drop points as pack close

Eduardo Sarago's men were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Estudiantes de Merida and only hold top spot on goal difference.



Yorwin Lobo gave the visitors a 17th-minute lead and Caracas earned a point thanks to Javier Guillen's second-half own goal.



Deportivo Anzoategui drew level on points with the league leaders thanks to a 2-0 win over Deportivo Tachira.



Edwin Aguilar and Robert Hernandez scored in the first half of the win.



Carabobo and Zamora remain just a point behind the top two after securing contrasting victories.



Pablo Olivera scored a brace to help Carabobo to a 4-0 thrashing of Mineros de Guayana and Zamora survived a late scare to overcome Aragua 3-2.



Juan Garcia helped Tucanes to a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Lara and Darwin Gomez scored the winner in Atletico El Vigia's 3-2 win over Yaracuyanos.



There were also three scoreless draws on the weekend.



Atletico Venezuela and Deportivo Petare played out a 0-0 draw, Zulia and Deportivo La Guaira earned a point each and Llaneros de Guanare's clash with Trujillanos ended goalless.