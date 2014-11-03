Venezuela Wrap: Leaders La Guaira bounce back

Leonardo Gonzalez's pace-setters had been held to draws in their past two but stayed three points clear of the chasing pack with a 3-1 victory over Atletico Venezuela.

Oscar Gonzalez's early goal edged La Guaira ahead at their Estadio Olimpico de la UCV, before Imanol Iriberri's second-half brace put the visitors to the sword.

Daniel Fables struck a late consolation for Atletico Venezuela, who sit in 11th on 16 points - eight behind La Guaira.

Early leaders in the Apertura phase, Tachira have fallen off the pace - with their third straight loss leaving them four points behind La Guaira.

Trujillanos dealt Tachira a 1-0 loss, sending the winners into second on 21 points - ahead of third-placed Tucanes on goal difference.

Tucanes won 1-0 away at Mineros de Guayana.

Tachira slipped to fifth, after Caracas came from two goals down to beat Carabobo 3-2 at home.

Miguel Mia Vitali's late brace helped Caracas to their sixth win in 10, with the fourth-placed club holding two games in hand on La Guaira.

Aragua joined Deportivo Anzoategui on 18 points after edging them 3-2, although the latter stayed ahead of their rivals in seventh place on goal difference.

Jesus Lugo's brace helped Aragua extend their unbeaten streak to five league matches.

Deportivo Lara climbed into the top half of the table with a 4-2 home win over Llaneros de Guanare, while Metropolitanos claimed a 1-0 win late over Zulia for their second straight success.

Estudiantes de Merida are level on 16 points with Deportivo Lara, after a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Portuguesa, while bottom club Zamora held fellow strugglers Deportivo Petare 0-0.