Venezuela Wrap: Tight at top after La Guaira slip

La Guaira were denied victory for the third time in their past four matches, and had to fire late just to take a 1-1 draw from their trip to Llaneros de Guanare.

Teenager Dhylam Hernandez scored for his first goal for the lowly hosts in Guanare, his 83rd-minute strike putting them on the verge of a famous win.

But Heatkliff Castillo fired in an equaliser for La Guaira in the third minute of injury time, extending their unbeaten streak to nine games in all competitions.

Trujillanos sit second, one point behind the leaders and goal difference above Tucanes, after a third straight win saw them thrash Zulia 3-0 on the road.

Two penalties saw Tucanes stay in touch with a 2-1 win over Metropolitanos, while Caracas are just a further point back in fourth after seeing off Deportivo Petare 2-0.

Deportivo Tachira picked up their first point in four matches, despite failing to score for their third outing in a row as they were held 0-0 at home to Estudiantes de Merida.

Tachira sit in fifth, just four points from top spot which they were in possession of three matchdays ago.

Deportivo Lara are not short on confidence, going five games unbeaten with a 4-0 thrashing of Portuguesa - their second four-goal haul in as many matches.

Zamora climbed off bottom spot with a 2-1 win at Atletico Venezuela, leaving Deportivo Petare second-bottom - goal difference ahead of cellar-dwellers Zulia.

Mineros de Guayana are on the brink of the top half of the table, after a 3-2 win away at Deportivo Anzoategui, while Aragua played out a scoreless draw at Carabobo.