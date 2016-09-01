Ventura bemoans 'avoidable' goals

Giampiero Ventura criticised his side's defending after Italy were beaten 3-1 by France in his first match as head coach.

Goals by Anthony Martial, Olivier Giroud and Layvin Kurzawa ensured France maintained their record of not having lost an away game against Italy since 1962, while Graziano Pelle's excellent first-half strike proved little more than a consolation for Ventura.

The former Torino coach, who was named as Antonio Conte's replacement as Italy boss in June, admitted his players were short of fitness but targeted a better performance in Monday's World Cup qualifying match against Israel.

"I am satisfied, because I could not have expected more after three days [of training]," said Ventura. "We conceded three utterly avoidable goals.

"The important thing was to resume a process that had been interrupted. Of course I can't be satisfied with the result on the field. You could see the difference in physical fitness too, but I got some responses."

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli was at fault for France's first goal, and Kurzawa was allowed to add the third when 17-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma – making his debut as a second-half substitute and becoming the youngest goalkeeper to represent Italy – left his near post exposed.

Ventura set his sights on clamping down on errors, saying: "We will analyse this match and see some things we could've avoided fairly obviously. It's not difficult to put in a better performance in certain aspects.

"Over the next four days I am utterly convinced we can prepare for a strong performance against Israel."