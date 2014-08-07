Vergini returns to Sunderland on loan
Santiago Vergini has rejoined Sunderland from Estudiantes for a second loan spell, which will span the entire 2014-15 Premier League season.
The 26-year-old defender, capped by Argentina on one occasion, initially moved to the Stadium of Light in January and made 14 appearances in all competitions.
He will now seek to earn a regular place in Gus Poyet's starting XI as Sunderland aim to build on a strong finish to the previous campaign, which ensured they avoid relegation from England's top flight.
"Firstly I'm very thankful to the club for giving me this opportunity. I am very happy to be here once again," Vergini told Sunderland's official website.
"The challenge for me is to become part of this team, and offer all I can so we have a good season.
"The feeling that I've had here at this club has been very good. It’s a big club."
Vergini becomes the sixth close-season addition to Sunderland's squad.
Costel Pantilimon and Jack Rodwell have each come in from Manchester City, while Poyet has also signed Jordi Gomez, Billy Jones and Patrick van Aanholt.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.