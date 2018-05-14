Vermaelen to sit out Barcelona v Real Sociedad

Thomas Vermaelen will miss Barcelona 's final game of the LaLiga season against Real Sociedad next weekend with a hamstring injury.

The centre-back suffered the setback during Sunday's match at Levante, where an astonishing 5-4 defeat ended Barca's hopes of an unbeaten top-flight campaign at the penultimate hurdle.

Barcelona did not give a timeframe on Vermaelen's estimated return date following tests on Monday and his condition will be a concern for Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

The 32-year-old, who has battled numerous injury problems over recent years, featured in the Red Devils' successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Belgium are due to name their squad for Russia 2018 on May 21.