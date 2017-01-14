Verratti and Motta fooled no one, says Costil

Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil felt Paris Saint-Germain duo Marco Verratti and Thiago Motta got what they deserved after both were booked for diving during Saturday's Ligue 1 clash.

Julian Draxler marked his Ligue 1 debut with a sublime strike midway through the second half, scoring the only goal to send PSG level on points with second-placed Monaco.

However, Draxler's goal came after Verratti appeared to have a clear penalty turned down by referee Benoit Bastien following a collision with Costil, while Motta had another appeal dismissed soon afterwards.

Costil, however, insisted the official made the correct decision.

"Before you asked me to come to this interview, I knew full well that you were going to ask me this question," the goalkeeper told Canal Plus Sport.

"I have nothing to say about it. It is not because it is to my advantage but congratulations to the referee for not being fooled.

"And I believe that the second dive, from Motta, is even more blatant than the first.

"But it is no big deal, Paris is a great team, they deserve their victory and I wish them a great season, except in a fortnight when we have a third round against them in the cup."