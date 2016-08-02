Verratti extends PSG contract until 2021, claims agent

Marco Verratti has signed a new contract to keep him at Paris Saint-Germain until 2021, according to his representative Donato Di Campli.

Verratti joined PSG from Pescara in 2012 and signed a one-year extension last February, tying him to the club until 2020.

The Italy international had reportedly been attracting interest from Real Madrid and Juventus but has signalled his commitment to the Ligue 1 champions by extending his stay for another season.

E siamo al quarto rinnovo....Firmato fino al 2021.... August 2, 2016

PSG are yet to issue official confirmation, but Verratti's agent Di Campli tweeted a picture of the player signing documents with the caption: "And we arrive at the fourth renewal.... signed until 2021."

Verratti has not played a competitive match since the 4-0 victory over Rennes on April 29 due to a persistent groin injury.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery in May having been ruled out of Italy's Euro 2016 campaign.

Verratti has made 158 appearances in all competitions during his four seasons at the Parisian club, scoring three goals.