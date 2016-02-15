Verratti pens extended PSG deal

Marco Verratti has signed a one-year extension to his existing contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

The fresh terms will keep the Italy international midfielder at the Parc des Princes until 2020.

Verratti, 23, joined PSG in July 2012 and has played 155 matches for the club on the way to collecting three consecutive Ligue 1 titles, including 28 Champions League appearances.

"I am very happy to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain," Verratti he told the club's official website.

"I would like to thank the club for the confidence they have placed in me since I joined. I love the city of Paris and I love Paris Saint-Germain. I will continue to give my all, along with my team-mates, to bring joy and success to our supporters and make our team the best in Europe."

PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "Marco Verratti is one of the most talented players in Europe. We are delighted to see that each year this player displays his desire, both to the club and the fans, that he believes in Paris Saint-Germain's project.

"I am very proud and I especially want to express how important it is to have him at our club. Marco is an idol of the Parc des Princes public.

"This strong relationship of confidence that exists between our club and Marco Verratti is set to last for many years to come."

Verratti's new deal follows coach Laurent Blanc last week agreeing a two-year contract renewal, running until the end of the 2017-18 season.

During Saturday's 0-0 draw against Lille, Verratti returned from a two-week injury lay-off with a groin injury but Blanc said he will not risk him from the start in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 encounter against Chelsea.