Verratti in referees' 'crosshairs' - Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has claimed Marco Verratti is unfairly targeted by Ligue 1 referees.

Verratti received his 12th booking of the 2014-15 league season in PSG's 2-0 win at Nantes last week, making the Italian midfielder the most yellow-carded player in Ligue 1 this term, although he has yet to earn a red card.

Of the six players in Ligue 1 to have received at least 10 yellow cards this season, Verratti has conceded the fourth-highest number of fouls with 47.

Lens' Pierrick Valdivia (11 yellow cards), Guirane N'Daw of Metz (10) and Jordan Amavi (10) have all conceded at least 60 fouls.

"This is a boy who is in the crosshairs of the referees, it must be said," Blanc said on Thursday.

"The referees know that this is a player who makes fouls. But he did not commit much, he suffered a lot. It is a paradox.

"I think Verratti is really penalised. That is my opinion."

Blanc added: "On this foul in Nantes, there is no foul, because he does not touch the other player. That's a lot.

"If he starts to receive cards even if he doesn't touch the opponent, this kid is going to be really penalised. It'll be problematic for him."

PSG host Guingamp on Friday.