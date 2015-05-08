Verratti in referees' 'crosshairs' - Blanc
Ligue 1's most yellow-carded player Marco Verratti is "in the crosshairs of referees" according to PSG coach Laurent Blanc.
Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has claimed Marco Verratti is unfairly targeted by Ligue 1 referees.
Verratti received his 12th booking of the 2014-15 league season in PSG's 2-0 win at Nantes last week, making the Italian midfielder the most yellow-carded player in Ligue 1 this term, although he has yet to earn a red card.
Of the six players in Ligue 1 to have received at least 10 yellow cards this season, Verratti has conceded the fourth-highest number of fouls with 47.
Lens' Pierrick Valdivia (11 yellow cards), Guirane N'Daw of Metz (10) and Jordan Amavi (10) have all conceded at least 60 fouls.
"This is a boy who is in the crosshairs of the referees, it must be said," Blanc said on Thursday.
"The referees know that this is a player who makes fouls. But he did not commit much, he suffered a lot. It is a paradox.
"I think Verratti is really penalised. That is my opinion."
Blanc added: "On this foul in Nantes, there is no foul, because he does not touch the other player. That's a lot.
"If he starts to receive cards even if he doesn't touch the opponent, this kid is going to be really penalised. It'll be problematic for him."
PSG host Guingamp on Friday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.