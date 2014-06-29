Vertonghen backs Origi to shine in Premier League

Lille striker Origi enjoyed a goalscoring cameo in Belgium's 1-0 FIFA World Cup group stage win over Russia and has been linked with several English top-flight sides, including Liverpool and Vertonghen's own club.

And, should a switch to the Premier League materialise, Vertonghen has no doubt that Origi would make an impact in England.

"Origi has the qualities to play for a good team in the Premier League," said Vertonghen in quotes reported by Sky Sports.

"I think he shows it every game. He has come on and changed games for us."

Belgium, who face the United States in the second round on Tuesday, included Adnan Januzaj in their squad for the tournament in Brazil and Vertonghen wants to see the talented midfielder get more game time at Manchester United next season.

"Januzaj is like Origi, he plays like he's on the street," he added.

"I hope Adnan can get to play more games at United to show just how good he is."