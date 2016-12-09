Vertonghen: Football needs Mourinho

Jose Mourinho divides opinion at times, but Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen believes the game needs characters like the Manchester United manager.

The Portuguese manager has dominated headlines during his three spells in the Premier League, with his comments towards match referees and managerial counterparts attracting particular attention.

But Vertonghen, whose Spurs side visit United on Sunday, says football would be a poorer sport without Mourinho.

"He is a great coach first of all, and he has done great things with different teams," the Belgian said.

"He has shown he is a very good coach and a colourful character – but football needs that.

"He is a good manager and he says things in the media. Does that wind me up? Not really. It's part of the job and he plays it the way he wants to.

"Would I want to play for him? He's not my manager so I'm not going to talk about this."