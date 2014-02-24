Vertonghen hints at Champions League desire

The Belgium international is in the middle of his second season with the club, but has so far seen his European involvement at White Hart Lane limited to UEFA Europa League games.

After Spurs fell six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool following Sunday's defeat to Norwich City, Vertonghen remains hopeful of playing in the Champions League with his current club.

However, he has also suggested he may consider his future if Tim Sherwood's men fail to qualify for Europe's premier club competition this season.

Asked whether he would be content to remain at Spurs without Champions League football, Vertonghen is reported as saying by the British media: "Those are always difficult questions.

"What I want is to play in the Champions League with Tottenham, so, hopefully, I will get there this year.

"I don't complain about anything. Let's see after the end of the season and after the World Cup."

Spurs have not featured in the Champions League since the 2010-11 season, when they were eliminated by 5-0 on aggregate by Real Madrid at the quarter-final stage.