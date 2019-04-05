Trending

The very best of Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet on Saturday in a Bundesliga title showdown that promises to add another drama-filled chapter to ‘Der Klassiker’ history.

Here, Press Association Sport examines five memorable encounters between the sides.

Bayern Munich 0 Borussia Dortmund 2, 1965

It's the battle that could decide it all. But where will it be decided on the day of #DerKlassiker?

👉 https://t.co/cS8ZPGqYdKpic.twitter.com/peXjqj5ZfT

— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 5, 2019

The greatest rivalry in German club football began with a bang as Bayern were comfortably beaten on home soil by two goals from Reinhold Wosab. A Bayern rookie missed a penalty – Franz Beckenbauer.

Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2, 1999

Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Khan (blue shirt) was at the centre of a fesity 'Der Klassiker'

Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Khan (blue shirt) was at the centre of a feisty ‘Der Klassiker’ in 1999, Toby Melville/PA

Oliver Kahn, the Bayern goalkeeper, started the fireworks in a fractious draw by executing a kung-fu kick on Stephane Chapuisat before attempting to bite Heiko Herrlich.

Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 2, 2002

Jens Lehmann's red card in 2002 meant Jan Koller went in goal

Jens Lehmann’s red card in 2002 meant Jan Koller went in goal, Anna Gowthorpe

When Jens Lehmann was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 67th minute, Dortmund’s giant striker Jan Koller moved into goal where his early days as a keeper enabled him to prevent a heavier defeat.

Borussia Dortmund 5 Bayern Munich 2, 2012

1️⃣🆚2️⃣

The #Bundesliga's top two goalscorers go head-to-head 💥#MiaSanMia#packmas#FCBBVBpic.twitter.com/he3no0bz7H

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 5, 2019

Among the finest moments in Dortmund’s Der Klassiker history saw Jurgen Klopp oversee a stunning DFB-Pokal Cup final victory over their bitter rivals. Robert Lewandowski fired a hat-trick in a fifth successive win against Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 2, 2013

Bayern 2013 🏆#UCL#TBT#ThrowbackThursday ⏰🔄 pic.twitter.com/MK2IIDk8PL

— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 29, 2018

Bayern avenged that defeat on a far grander stage – the Champions League final at Wembley that formed part of a historic treble. The first all-German European showpiece was settled by goals from Mario Mandzukic and the brilliant Arjen Robben.