The very best of Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund meet on Saturday in a Bundesliga title showdown that promises to add another drama-filled chapter to ‘Der Klassiker’ history.
Here, Press Association Sport examines five memorable encounters between the sides.
Bayern Munich 0 Borussia Dortmund 2, 1965
It's the battle that could decide it all. But where will it be decided on the day of #DerKlassiker?
👉 https://t.co/cS8ZPGqYdKpic.twitter.com/peXjqj5ZfT
— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 5, 2019
The greatest rivalry in German club football began with a bang as Bayern were comfortably beaten on home soil by two goals from Reinhold Wosab. A Bayern rookie missed a penalty – Franz Beckenbauer.
Borussia Dortmund 2 Bayern Munich 2, 1999
Oliver Kahn, the Bayern goalkeeper, started the fireworks in a fractious draw by executing a kung-fu kick on Stephane Chapuisat before attempting to bite Heiko Herrlich.
Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 2, 2002
When Jens Lehmann was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 67th minute, Dortmund’s giant striker Jan Koller moved into goal where his early days as a keeper enabled him to prevent a heavier defeat.
Borussia Dortmund 5 Bayern Munich 2, 2012
1️⃣🆚2️⃣
The #Bundesliga's top two goalscorers go head-to-head 💥#MiaSanMia#packmas#FCBBVBpic.twitter.com/he3no0bz7H
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 5, 2019
Among the finest moments in Dortmund’s Der Klassiker history saw Jurgen Klopp oversee a stunning DFB-Pokal Cup final victory over their bitter rivals. Robert Lewandowski fired a hat-trick in a fifth successive win against Bayern.
Borussia Dortmund 1 Bayern Munich 2, 2013
Bayern 2013 🏆#UCL#TBT#ThrowbackThursday ⏰🔄 pic.twitter.com/MK2IIDk8PL
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 29, 2018
Bayern avenged that defeat on a far grander stage – the Champions League final at Wembley that formed part of a historic treble. The first all-German European showpiece was settled by goals from Mario Mandzukic and the brilliant Arjen Robben.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.