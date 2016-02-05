Veteran Weidenfeller extends Dortmund stay

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Signal Iduna Park until the end of next season.

Weidenfeller has been with Dortmund since 2002 and was first-choice goalkeeper under Jurgen Klopp as the club won two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal while also reaching the Champions League final.

The veteran Germany international is now back-up to Roman Burki under Thomas Tuchel but will remain part of the set-up at the club next season.

Sporting director Michael Zorc - the only player to make more appearances for the club than Weidenfeller - told Dortmund's official website: "Roman was and is, with his athletic and human qualities, an important part of our squad.

"He has a great identity here and we are very pleased to move forward together."

Weidenfeller - used more regularly in the Europa League by Tuchel this term - added: "I feel at home in Dortmund after 14 years."