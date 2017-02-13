Vicente Calderon to bow out with Copa final

Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium will bow out by hosting the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Alaves on May 27.

Atleti will leave their home of 50 years at the end of the current LaLiga campaign and move into the Wanda Metropolitano for the 2017-18 season.

The Rojiblancos' final league match will be against Athletic Bilbao on May 21, but the Calderon will have one final hurrah in the culmination of this season's cup competition.

Defending champions Barcelona will meet Alaves in the finale, the Catalans having knocked out Atleti 3-2 on aggregate at the semi-final stage.

Which stadium would host the final remained unclear after both sides booked their places, with Alaves reportedly keen for the San Mames in Bilbao to hold the clash.

However, the Spanish Football Federation have opted for the Vicente Calderon - the 14th time it has hosted the final, a list that includes last season's clash when Barca beat Sevilla 2-0 after extra time.

"I think it's great," said Luis Enrique when asked about the decision in his media conference ahead of Barca's Champions League game with Paris Saint-Germain.

"It's got nothing to do with tomorrow's game but that's fine.

"It brings back good memories of last year. It's an historic ground that can bring together two sets of supporters.

"I think it's great, everything's great."