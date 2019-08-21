Victor Wanyama nears Tottenham exit as Club Brugge ready bid for midfielder

Club Brugge are readying a bid for Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama, write the Daily Express.

The Kenya international has fallen down the pecking order in north London following the arrivals of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

Wanyama hasn't been involved in either of Spurs' first two matches of the 2019/20 season.

And Club Brugge are hoping the offer of more regular game time will appeal to the former Southampton man.

The Belgian club are poised to submit an offer of £18m to Tottenham in the coming days.

Although the Premier League's transfer window closed earlier this month, European sides have until September 2 to complete their business.

