Victory teenager Pasquali set for Ajax move

Melbourne Victory's teenage sensation Sebastian Pasquali has agreed to join Eredivisie giants Ajax, the A-League club have revealed.

Victory made the announcement just hours out from Monday's showdown with Wellington Phoenix, with the 16-year-old withdrawn from the matchday squad as a result.

While the deal is yet to be formalised, Pasquali - yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Victory - is set for a move to the 33-time Dutch champions.

Promoted to Victory's senior squad for the 2016-17 season, Pasquali's rise has been rapid since announcing himself against Italian powerhouse Juventus in his senior debut.

Pasquali stole the show in his 25-minute cameo against the Serie A title-holders in the International Champions Cup in July, stepping up to convert a penalty in the shoot-out win.

Not in the squad for Victory's A-League opener earlier in October, Pasquali was a rare shining light as a substitute in the club's derby humiliation against Melbourne City on October 15.

Pasquali then came off the bench to set-up Marco Rojas' last-gasp winner at Adelaide United the following week.