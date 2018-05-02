Vidal, Boateng fume at officials after Champions League exit

Bayern Munich's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid for the second year in a row did not go down well with Arturo Vidal and Jerome Boateng.

Karim Benzema scored twice in between goals from Joshua Kimmich and James Rodriguez to secure a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu and a 4-3 aggregate win for the holders.

Madrid undoubtedly rode their luck at times, though, with Bayern looking the stronger team for much of the two legs only to be undone by key mistakes from Rafinha and Sven Ulreich.

Zinedine Zidane's side also got the benefit of the doubt from referee Cuneyt Cakir on some decisions on Tuesday, most notably a handball by Marcelo in the penalty area, which went unpunished.

Even the full-back admitted he was a little lucky not to be penalised when he blocked Kimmich's cross with his hand, with the score on the night at 1-1.

Neither Vidal nor Boateng was fit to play in the game but both made their feelings clear about the decision on social media.

Vidal, who was controversially sent off in the quarter-final second leg in the Spanish capital last season, blasted the incident as "s***" on his Instagram account.

Boateng did at least offer his congratulations to Madrid after the final whistle, albeit through some pretty gritted teeth.